By Vincent Kalu

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (UNIZIK) has doused all the existing tension and agitation concerning this weekend’s scheduled matriculation ceremony for newly admitted students of the university.

Addressing journalists at a press conference late night Thursday, the Chairman of the Anambra State chapter of the Joint Campus Committee of NANS, Peter Onyenweife, while regretting the protest recently embarked on by the students in the first place, admitted that he succeeded in getting the attention of the Vice Chancellor, Prof Charles Esimone.

He disclosed that Prof Esimone used the opportunity to order the immediate reversal to the old fees being paid by the students as against the newly announced rates that sparked off the wave of protests by the students.

While fielding questions from journalists, the NANS executives assured the public, especially all parents, students, visitors and the general public, who intended to attend the matriculation ceremony for the new students to feel free.

According to Onyenweife, “as leaders of students community in Anambra State, it’s our responsibility to ensure peace prevails always in all schools and campuses.

“On the threats to a peaceful matriculation ceremony, I want to tell everyone concerned that we have engaged the students. They tabled their grievances and much to their joy and satisfaction we told them that the management led by the Vice Chancellor has accepted their views and consequently announced immediate reversal to the old fees.

“So there is no more protests or any fears or threat to peace. We have appealed to all students to conduct themselves properly, as enunciated in the university’s motto -‘Discipline, Self Reliance and Excellence.”

