Obinna Odogwu,Awka

A female student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka in Anambra State has tested positive to the deadly Lassa fever virus. An internal memo from Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital (COOUTH), Awka where the patient was last handled which was circulated to its members of staff showed that the patient tested positive.

The memo signed by the Acting Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), Dr Ifeanyichukwu Ezebialu, on behalf of the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, indicated that the patient was received from the UNIZIK Medical Centre.

The patient’s specimen which was sent to Irruah in Edo State was confirmed she has Lassa fever and the patient has, according to the teaching hospital, been moved to the Virology Centre in Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki (AE-FUTHA), Ebonyi State for further medical treatment.

“On behalf of the hospital management, I wish to inform the entire hospital community that COOUTH received a suspected case of Lassa fever from UNIZIK Medical Centre. Specimen was collected and sent to Irruah, Edo State for confirmation. The result eventually came out yesterday and was positive,” the memo partly read.

Full details later…