Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Erstwhile Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku, has formally handed over to his successor, Prof. Charles Okechukwu Esimone.

Ahaneku, who handed over the symbolic key of the university, seal, VC academic gown, university law and emblem to the new VC, noted that the ceremony is the first formal handover ceremony to be performed in the university since its takeover by the Federal Government in 1992.

The handover held in an elaborate ceremony at the university auditorium, yesterday.

He thanked the governing council, university community and benefactors for their support to his administration in the last five years and solicited more cooperation for the new vice chancellor, whom he expressed confidence in his ability to provide responsible leadership.

Esimone, the sixth substantive VC, lauded Ahaneku for the confidence and trust reposed in him by appointing him deputy vice chancellor (Academic) for two terms, a position he noted was pivotal in preparing him to assume higher responsibility.

He promised to use various commendable achievements of the Ahaneku administration as a launch-pad to further advance the university.

He disclosed that he was coming to the job with a vision primed on promoting the highest standards of academic excellence, productive community service, administrative reforms, discipline and advances in a matrix of human capacity building, infrastructural development, staff/students’ welfare and internally generated revenue.