The authorities of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Anambra State, have fixed the matriculation for new students to hold in March.

A statement by the UNIZIK acting head of information and public relations, Chika Ene, said the rescheduled matriculation would now be on Friday, March 4, 2022.

According to the image-maker of UNIZIK, the matriculation would hold at various faculties.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“The faculties under the College of Health Sciences and the Faulty of Pharmaceutical Sciences will hold theirs at designated points in front of the university library,” she added.

Ene, however, said the orientation, which precedes the matriculation, would hold from Tuesday to Thursday, March 1 to 3, 2022, at Basil Oli Hostel, Awka campus of the university.