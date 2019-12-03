Olayinka Kehinde and Ezebenard Mmesomachi

The Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka has honoured its Late Governing Council chairman, Alhaji Azeez Oladotun Bello by renaming the Faculty of Agriculture after him.

The governing council of UNIZIK approved the renaming of Faculty of Agriculture to Alhaji Azeez Oladotun Bello Building in honour of their late Pro Chancellor and council chairman.

Alhaji Bello, 74 years old, until his death on October 15 in Atlanta, USA was the current Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of UNIZIK.

Speaking at the 40-day Fidau prayer for Late Bello, the acting governing council chairman, Chief Abiodun Aluko said the university has decided to rename the Faculty of Agriculture to Alhaji Azeez Bello Oladotun Complex.

Aluko, a former deputy governor of Ekiti State described the Late Bello as a great leader and that he brought integrity and honour to the governing council and UNIZIK as a whole.

He said under his chairmanship, three principal officers (VC, bursar, and registrar) were appointed based on merit without any protest and was also able to resolve the dispute between the management and staff unions.

In his contribution at the prayer session, UNIZIK Vice-Chancellor, Prof Charles Esimone said because of what the Late Bello stood for in the university, the unions, students, management and council members made the trip to witness the 40-day Fidau prayers.

Prof Esimone disclosed that God used the late governing council chairman to stabilise UNIZIK, adding ‘’he applied wisdom to solve and resolve problems. We never quarrel during council meetings.

He recalled that his last official assignments were the VC selection exercise and the convocation ceremony. The VC explained that the Late Bello does not impose his decisions on other council members during meetings.

In a condolence letter to the wife, Prof Esimone said the university received with grief the sad news of the death of her husband on October 15, mid-way into the tenure of the 8th governing council of UNIZIK, constituted on May 2017.

Esimone said his sterling organisational skills and administrative competence, impacted the conduct of the affairs of the council.