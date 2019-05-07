Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka and Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, business mogul, Sir Emeka Offor and former secretary to the government of the federation, Babagana Kingibe, would be conferred with honourary doctorate degrees at Nnamdi Azikiwe University; during its 13th convocation ceremonies.

UNIZIK Vice Chancellor, Prof. Joseph Eberendu Ahaneku, disclosed this in his Awka office, yesterday, during a press conference, yesterday, to herald activities marking this year’s convocation ceremonies.

Ahaneku disclosed that the 13th convocation is the fourth in the administration and the last for him, as the vice chancellor, as his tenure winds up in the first week of June.

He said the three great Nigerians were selected for such honour because of their immense contributions in various spheres of human endeavours.

“They have developed people, contributed in the stability of our democracy and have also developed our economy in one way or the other and we want them to be part of our university family and great ambassadors, too,” he said.

Giving further details of the convocation activities, Prof. Ahaneku said a research fair and exhibition, to be chaired by the former executive secretary of the National Universities Commission, Prof. Julius Okogie, will take place, today, in the university, while various graduands, who bagged first class in their various departments, would also be awarded prizes later in the day.

Ahaneku disclosed that the university convocation lecture, to be delivered by former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, will take place at the university auditorium on Thursday, while former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Attahiru Jega, will chair the lecture.

He said the institution’s Visitor, President Muhammadu Buhari, who would be represented by the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Anthony Anwuk, would be in the university on Thursday and Friday, for commissioning of various projects, award of first degrees, higher degrees, honourary degrees and installation of emeritus professors.

The vice chancellor added that within one academic year, the university has also produced 790 Masters degree graduands and 259 doctorate degree graduands; taking part in the convocation ceremony.