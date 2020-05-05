Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The 14th convocation ceremony of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Anambra State lived up to a practical demonstration of the university motto, ‘’Discipline, Self Reliance and Excellence’’.

But the main attraction was the reward for academic excellence which the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Charles Esimone thrilled the excited graduands to no end. During the award ceremony held at the university auditorium, the VC told the excited best graduating students that a reward system awaits them for doing the UNIZIK and their parents proud.

Esimone said the best graduating students apart from their being retained by the university after their compulsory national youth service, will also enjoy overseas training.

He promised that there will be postgraduate training for them to further enhance their capacity and add value to the system as well as help to train and nurture students under their watch in the nearest future.

The VC said the decision for the training abroad was to ensure the students were further equipped to remain relevant in their various fields of study. He explained that the award was an opportunity to celebrate the best in the past academic year as well as inspire others to work hard and excel in their field of endeavour.

“It’s time to celebrate our best. If you excel, the world will celebrate you. We don’t have silver or gold, but we must celebrate you by recognising your hard work which pays. The awards are also to encourage and challenge other students to work hard to attain the best in their various fields of study. We will continue to keep track records of the best graduating students through our alumni body. We already have a scheme for that,” he added.

With a CGPA of 4.83, Ezeh Gabriel Chukwubuikem of the Department of Co-operative Economics and Management emerged the overall best graduating student for the 2018/2019 academic session.

In his valedictory speech, he recalled the journey they started some years back, noting that it has been a mixture of bad times, good times, and sad times because some that started the journey then couldn’t live to finish it.

While appreciating the VC and the university community for their efforts, expertise, and unquantifiable contributions to their personal development, he pledged on behalf of the graduands that they would remain, worthy ambassadors of UNIZIK as they go forth into the world.

Ezeh said they have been launched into an open space with different opportunities while the future has opened up for them like a new book, waiting for them to commit to the pages.

The 14th convocation ceremony for the 2018/2019 academic session witnessed the conferment of 7,650 first degrees, 1,954 postgraduate diplomas, 610 masters degrees, and 339 Ph.D degrees while 49 graduands made First Class.