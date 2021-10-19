From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

In a bid to reduce the burden of transportation by students of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (UNIZIK), the Vice Chancellor, Prof Charles Okechukwu Esimone, has signed a N5 billion pact with two Chinese companies represented by their companies in Nigeria, Dolphite Ventures and Legacy FMCG Nig Ltd, for the establishment of digital transport scheme called UNIZIK Transport Scheme (UTS).

A statement by the Chairman of Dolvite ventures Nig Ltd, Benedict Okoro, on Monday, explained that the scheme is a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) integrated Mass Transit project between Higher Bus Compy Ltd, China, China Faw Group and China National Heavy Duty Company Ltd (SINOTRUK), all represented by Legacy-FMCG Trading Company NIG. Ltd and promoted by Dolphite Ventures Nig Ltd.

Explaining the aim of the scheme Okoro said that ‘the UTS project is aimed at supporting the university to benefit from the huge economic potentials inherent in the transport sector and to create an alternative source of revenue for the university.

‘The project is part of our post-COVID-19 economic plan, designed to create jobs for the students and assist institutions to leapfrog from the devastating economic downturn occasioned by the pandemic. It is our desire to help Nigerian Universities take a lead in sustainable investment programmes,’ he said.

Mr Okoro further stated that the UTS will redefine transportation in the country using State of the Art applications such as Automated Transport Management Systems (ATMS). We shall blend transportation with pleasure, comfort and confidence.

Similarly, explaining the operational dynamics of the UTS project, the CEO of Legacy FMCG, Mr Tony Uzoma, who is also a representative of the consortium of the Chinese automobiles noted that the institution will not only benefit from the scheme but those all those in its axis will too.

He further explained how the university and its environs will benefit from Gradual Technology/Knowledge Transfer associated with the Multi-Purpose Vehicle Assembly Centre and the Higher G-BOS monitoring fleet (IT infrastructure) which will be sited inside the school.

The VC has expressed his happiness over the innovation, promising to give full support to it.

