In a bid to reduce the burden of transportation by students of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, its Vice Chancellor, Professor Charles Okechukwu Esimone, has signed a N5 billion pact with two Chinese companies represented by their companies in Nigeria, Dolphite Ventures and Legacy FMCG Nigeria Limited, for the establishment of digital transport scheme, called UNIZIK Transport Scheme (UTS). The Chairman of Dolvite Ventures Nigeria Limited, Benedict Okoro, explained, in a statement, on Monday that the scheme is a Public Private Partnership (PPP) integrated Mass Transit project between Higher Bus Company Ltd, China, China Faw Group and China National Heavy Duty Company Ltd (SINOTRUK) all represented by Legacy-FMCG Trading Company Nigeria Limited and promoted by Dolphite Ventures Nigeria Limited. Explaining the aim of the scheme, Okoro said “the UTS project is aimed at supporting the university to benefit from the huge economic potential inherent in the transport sector; and to create an alternative source of revenue for the university.

“The project is part of our post-COVID-19 economic plan, designed to create jobs for the students and assist institutions to leapfrog from the devastating economic downturn occasioned by the pandemic. It is our desire to help Nigerian universities take a lead in sustainable investment programmes”.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .