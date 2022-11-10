The Management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra, has called for increased support of the institution’s Alumni to achieve the vision of making the university the best in the country.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Charles Esimone, made the call at the inauguration of five new ultra modern offices for the Department of Estate Management, Faculty of Environmental Sciences of the institution.

Esimone explained that present realities had shown that the government alone could not provide all needed educational facilities.

“The funding for the remodeled offices was attracted by Dr Joseph Onyejiaka of the Department of Estate Management through the Chief Executive Officer of Arnold and Associates, Mr Arnold Ekweoba.

“Also, the support of the Chief Executive Officer of Sure Homes and Land, Mr Osorachukwu Ani, were all aimed at solving office space challenge in the department.

“I commend Dr Onyejiaka for attracting the project. I need to emphasis that time has come for the university Alumni to increase its contribution to the development of the university.

“We also urge well meaning Nigerians and corporate organisations to give back to the society by investing in the education sector, ” he said.

The vice- chancellor said he had also approved the take-off of three new programmes, namely Water Resources, Urban and Rural Planning and Maritime Institute under the faculty.

The Head of Department, Estate Management, Dr Celestine Ugonabo, appreciated the V-C for approving the remodeling of the structures to provide enabling environment to increase staff productivity.

One of the benefactors, Ekweoba, said the gesture was informed by his desire to solve office space challenge faced by lecturers in the department, and the university at large.

Another benefactor, Ani, urged the institution to ensure regular and adequate maintenance of the structures.

Earlier, Onyejiaka said the benefactors graduated from the Department of Estate Management of the university in 2015.

He assured continued efforts toward attracting similar projects.(NAN)