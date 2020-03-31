Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Vice-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Professor Charles Esimone, has denied testing positive for the deadly coronavirus disease code-named COVID-19.

He described as absolute falsehood the trending reports that he had been quarantined following the outcome of his test for the dreaded virus which reportedly turned out positive.

The VC, in a statement signed by the acting Head of Information and Public Relations Unit of the university, Chika Ene, which was made available to Daily Sun, implored the public to disregard the report.

The statement partly read: “The attention of the authorities of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, has been drawn to the story making the rounds that the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Charles Okechukwu Esimone, tested positive for COVID-19, the deadly coronavirus and has been quarantined.

“Much as we would not want to join issues with the peddlers of this story, it has become imperative to clarify that the vice-chancellor has not travelled out of the country in the past four months.

“The VC has not had contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in Nigeria. He partook in the recent convocation ceremonies of the university in sound health.

“The Vice-Chancellor has been discharging his duties in sound health since this year till date.

“The university’s Chinese teachers who travelled home last December were advised to remain in their country pending the containment of the COVID-19 spread. They have not returned to Nigeria ever since,” the statement read.

The varsity’s spokesperson who also disclosed that their Confucius Institute had equally suspended teaching since February this year, told members of the public to disregard the stories as they were not only untrue but also a calculated attempt to malign the image and reputation of the VC and the university.