From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Vice Chancellor, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Prof Charles Esimone, has commended Master Victor Onwuka and Miss Onyinye Okafor, both of Nnamdi Azikiwe University High School, Awka for emerging as the Best Chemistry students in the Federation in a chemistry competition organized by the Chemical Society of Nigeria (CSN) which held recently in Lagos State.

The competition tagged ‘CSN Secondary School Chemistry Competition 2021’ had two representatives each from the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Master Onwuka and Miss Okafor representing UNIZIK and Anambra state emerged victorious as the overall best in the entire competition in both male and female categories.

Receiving the students and a delegation from the High School in his office recently, the Vice-Chancellor expressed his delight at the success recorded by the students. In his words, ‘I’m deeply elated at the success recorded by our students. They have through this victory written the University’s name on the world map. I thank all the staff and the various players who contributed to the success we are celebrating today; this is teamwork.

‘These two students have commenced a journey that will take them beyond the description of the man. You are the first fruit of our heart desire. All our works are to make the high school a force to reckon with globally. We encourage you not to relent with this primary success. I urge you to see this as not the endpoint but as a foundation upon which you’d build your success on. There are lots of opportunities available there. You need to strive in all ramifications to maintain that success but remember, the fear of God is the beginning of wisdom’, Prof Esimone admonished.

The VC commended their teacher, Engr Chukwunonso Onyenanu, for his passionate commitment to drilling the students to become a global success today. He further promised that the University Management will not relent in strategically investing in the UNIZIK high school especially in the area of infrastructure and staff welfare.

Earlier, the acting Head Teacher, UNIZIK High School, Mrs Atinuke Israel, said Onwuka scored 92 per cent in the male category, while Okafor recorded 87 per cent in the female category. She congratulated the students on the feat, attributing it to intensive preparations by the school and divine backing.

The President, CSN, Prof Moses Chendo, said the competition was targeted at rekindling nostalgia by boosting interest in Chemistry and other science subjects among students.

Among the delegation include the Anambra state Chair of CSN, Prof Theresa Onuegbu, the Vice Chairperson CSN, Prof Sylvia Okonkwo, the Chairperson, UNIZIK High School Parents Teachers Council, Dr Ogechukwu Aribodor, the HOD, Pure and Industrial Chemistry Department, Dr Uche Ekpunobi, among others.

