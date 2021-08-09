From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Professor Charles Esimone, has called on the departments and research units in the institution to join him in his efforts to make the university a choice destination for scholars around the world.

He said that his administration was working hard to ensure that the citadel of learning is ranked among the best in Nigeria, the best 10 in Africa and among the top 200 in the world.

Esimone said that he articulated the development strategy code-named Project 200 upon assumption of office as a guide to help pursue academic excellence, productive public/community service, administrative reforms, discipline and positive academic advancements.

At a one-day workshop organised by the Ekwueme Centre for Multi-Disciplinary Research themed: Multidisciplinary Research: Bedrock for Holistic National Development, the VC said that he initiated the project because all over the world, universities are known and ranked by the quanta and quality of research emanating from them.

Esimone made it clear that research was the principal thrust for the actuation of his vision; and as it is globally becoming the norm, the emphasis was on transitional research.

Director of the centre, Prof Samuel Meludu, in his remarks, said that the centre was determined to pursue Project 200 with vigour, saying that the VC has so far shown clearly that he meant well for the university.

While thanking Esimone for appointing him to direct the affairs of the unit, Meludu encouraged his colleagues to support the VC to enable him to actualise his vision for the university.

Pioneer director of the unit, Rt Rev Prof Israel Kelue Okoye, now the Bishop of Ihiala Diocese of the Anglican Communion, and his immediate successor, Prof Brian Adinma, were among the dignitaries at the event.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.