From Rose Ejembi Makurdi

Unidentified assailants have murdered Mrs Eunice Aghanya, the wife of retired Commissioner of Police, Ibezimako Aghanya, in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, reports say.

Mrs Aghanya was killed at her residence behind Kismet Hotel, off David Mark Bye-Pass, Makurdi, by her attackers who were suspected to have trailed her home.

It was learned that the deceased, who lived alone, returned home around 4 pm on Friday and parked her car in the compound.

Her husband, CP Aghanya (retd), who lives in Lagos, was said to have called his younger brother to go and check on his wife that Friday night, saying something was wrong.

Sources who pleaded anonymity said when the younger Aghanya got to the house, Mrs Aghanya’s vehicle was seen parked but the door to the house was locked.

‘The younger Aghanya had to break the door to enter the house. On getting inside, he met Mama Aghanya in the pool of her blood already dead. She was macheted on the head severally by her attackers,’ the source tells Daily Sun.

Our sources wondered how such an incident could happen at the Aghanya’s residence despite a police outpost stationed just in front of the house.

CP Aghanya served as Commissioner of Police in Benue before he was transferred to Kogi where he retired some years back.

When contacted for comment, police spokesperson DSP Catherine Anene confirmed the report, saying an investigation was ongoing.

‘Incident is confirmed. The investigation is in progress and details will reach you soon please,’ Anene said in a text message to our reporter.