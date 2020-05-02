A huge ‘£75million (N36, 525, 000, 000) offer has been tabled for Victor Osimhen’, as the attention around the Nigerian youngster hots up ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old season is now over after Ligue 1 was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Osimhen’s goal tally frozen at 13 and Lille in fourth place.

Osimhen earned his move to France after scoring 20 goals for Belgian side, Charleroi, in 2018-19, and is likely to, again, be on the move when summer business starts.

The forward already has an option to consider, with Telefoot reporting that an unnamed club have offered £75million, including bonuses for the player.

Liverpool is reportedly among the teams keeping an eye on the forward with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah expected to be away for up to six weeks next January during the Africa Cup of Nations next year, although the Reds are not expected to spend big this summer.

Chelsea is also said to be monitoring the striker after he scored a header against Frank Lampard’s side in the Blues’ 2-1 victory at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in the Champions League group stages.

Lille failed to register a win during Osimhen’s first ever Champions League campaign, but the youngster managed two goals.