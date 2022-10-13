From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The victim, popularly called “Emirate No1”, is an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) serving at the area command in Ilorin, it was gathered.

According to sources, the incident occurred on Tuesday night while he was about to enter his house in Ogidi after the close of work.

It was gathered that the Commissioner of Police, Paul Odama, has since visited the community following the development.

A local in the area, Jamiu Abdulganiy, said the development has thrown the community into fear and apprehension that a police officer can be brazenly kidnapped.

Speaking on the incident, the Kwara State secretary of the community policing advisory committee, Shola Muse, said the development highlight the growing insecurity in the state adding that the situation is getting worse.

He called on the security agencies to improve on the situation.

However, the Kwara Command spokesperson Okasanmi Ajayi said the command is tirelessly working towards rescuing the abducted Assistant Superintendent of police even as the motive of the abduction is still sketchy. The incident, as serious as it is, has not diminished the resolve of the command to protect lives/ property of the citizens.