From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Unknown gunmen, on Saturday, kidnapped the traditional ruler of Owa Onire in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara- state, Oba AbdulRahaman Ifabiyi, his wife and driver were also abducted.

Kwara State Police Command spokesman, Okasanmi Ajayi confirmed the development Sunday morning.

According to the PPRO, Police tactical teams with vigilantes and hunters were immediately dispatched to the area by the commissioner of police, CP Paul Odama.

Mr Ajayi noted that the efforts of the teams led to the rescue of the abducted wife of the traditional ruler, however, she has been released to join her family.

The Image maker, said two suspects involved in the kidnap were arrested and helping the Command in her investigation.

He said efforts were going to rescue the traditional ruler and his driver.