From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Some yet -to -be identified gunmen on Saturday night attacked a Farm Settlement at Ahun village, Oro Ago, in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State killing a teenager while two other person’s sustained bullet wounds.

According to the NSCDC spokesman in Kwara State, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, the incident occured around 08 pm

on Saturday night.

” On Sunday 26/09/2021 at about 0830 hours, some community leaders from Ahun Farm Settlement in Oro Ago came to our divisional office in the area to report the incident of gunmen’s attack in their community.” Babawale narrated.

He stated further that the gunmen who were in their large number started shooting sporadically when they entered the community which resulted in the killing of one Rukayat, a teenager who was hit by a stray bullet.

” The motive behind the attack has not been established but we have commenced further investigations and we are working with the community leaders in other to get to the root of the matter” Babawale added.

In the meantime security has been beefed up in and around the community in order to prevent another attack.

