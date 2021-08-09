From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Shootings between suspected unknown gunmen and police at Nnewi Police Area Command erupted Monday afternoon causing pandemonium amongst the residents of Nnewi community.

It was gathered that the gunmen came in about seven vehicles to the police station and started shooting which lasted for over one hour.

An eyewitness who would not like his name mentioned in the paper said the gunmen overpowered the police and carted away with their arms. He said by the time a reinforcement from the Navy arrived, the attackers had left even though it was gathered that they were pursued to no avail.

When contacted, the police spokesman, Anambra State Command, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga said his office had not received the report.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.