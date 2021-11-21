From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

There was pandemonium in Olla town, Isin Local Government Area of Kwara state as yet to be identified gunmen stormed the town late hour on Saturday shooting sporadically in the air, ambushed one “Oni-jay” white Hillux and later whisked him away to an unknown destination.

According to reports coming from the community , Oni-Jay is a brother to one of the PDP Chieftains, Onijala who’s also former Aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan. Oni-jay is said to be managing a farm around the area and was ambushed on his way home from the farm around 7:pm on Saturday.

Eyewitness further confirmed that the victim who resisted the attempt to kidnap him was later overpowered by the suspected gunmen machetes him while shooting sporadically to scare residents away before he was later whisked away. The blood of the victim could be seen stained the Hillux indicating he must have been seriously injured before he was taken away .

The community have since been thrown into panic mode until this morning when Kidnappers called Onijala’s family to demand two hundred millions naira (N200M) as ransom to release the victim from captivity.

However, another source said the ransom had been reduced to Ten Million Naira (N10m) by the abductors during the negotiation

Sympathizers and family members who are awed by what had happened are currently gathered in Olla town to identify with the family and help them in search for their kidnapped sibling.

Throughout the operation that lasted for almost an hour, there was no report that security confronted the gunmen.

However, combined team of security agencies including local hunters are currently launching manhunt and combing forests with the hope of rescuing the victim and bringing the perpetrators to immediate justice.

Meanwhile, the Kwara State Police Command in a statement signed by Ajayi Okasanmi wishes to inform the members of the public of the two Kidnapping incidents that took place in Olla town early yesterday morning and Sokosi village late in the evening yesterday 20/11/2021.

Recall that, at about 2300hrs of 19/11/2021 an information was received by the Police in Oke Onigbin Divisional headquarters about the abduction of one Olujala Adegboja ‘m’ aged 56yrs on his way back from his farm by six armed men and was led into the bush by the kidnappers. Effort by a combined team of police men, vigilante and hunters are still ongoing to liberate the victim and possibly arrest the abductors.

In a similar fashion, seven armed men speaking different Nigerian languages stormed one Lafrcdeen Pure water factory in Sosoki village via Alapa as reported to the police by one Hadi Balogun ‘m’ the manager of the factory and kidnapped eight workers of the factory including the owner, one Fatima Nurudeen ‘f’ and disappeared into the bush.

On receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, CP Tuesday Assayomo immediately unleashed the Command’s tactical teams with the local hunters and vigilante to the area to rescue the victims and arrest the hoodlums. The efforts however resulted in the rescue of seven out of the eight abducted workers, the command is getting close to rescuing the remaining victim who happens to be the owner of the factory and possible arrest of the kidnappers.

The command wishes to advise the good people of Kwara State to always be conscious of whom they share vital information about their movements with and to be security conscious at all times especially at this period when the year is running to an end, everybody including the good and the bad ones would want to celebrate Christmas and new year with pockets filled with money, even as they have no explainable means of livelihood.

The Command will not relent in her commitment in ensuring that the good people of Kwara sleeps with their two eyes closed at night and also ensure the peace and safety of the people before, during and after the yuletide.

