From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Barely hours after doctors in Abia State downed tools over the abduction of their colleague, unknown gunmen, Tuesday morning, killed two traders in Aba, the commercial hub of the state.

The two traders popularly known as Sammy and Alaba were reported to have been gruesomely murdered at about 10 am under the popular Aba waterside bridge in Ogbor-Hill, Aba.

It was gathered that both men who traded in musical equipment and footwear respectively, were killed by the gunmen who had trailed them.

Reports have it that the gunmen numbering about 16, stormed the area in four tricycles and shot sporadically to scare people around before killing their targets.

