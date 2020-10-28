Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A policeman and a commercial motorcyclist were on Wednesday morning killed by unknown gunmen near Etenyi Village, Igumale in Ado Local Government area of Benue State.

Sources from the area told newsmen by telephone that the gunmen, who stormed the village at about 6:30 am laid ambush along the Rijo-Ogege bridge leading to Igumale Headquarters of Ado local government area.

It was further gathered that the late police officer was on his way to resume duty at the Igumale divisional police station when he ran into the ambush, while the motorcyclist was on his way to Otukpo.

“It was this morning that the incident took place. Myself, I was travelling from Igumale to Otukpo to see my family. When I got to Etenyi village immediately after the local government secretariat, suddenly I heard gunshots everywhere. I quickly turned back. After a while, I saw two dead bodies in a police van.

“Nobody knows what happened before those people were killed. There is no crisis in Ado presently and for over three months now, we have not experienced such heinous crime in Ado”, our source who simply gave his name as Joseph noted.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene who confirmed the incident said the two dead bodies had been recovered from the scene and taken to the mortuary while investigation had commenced.