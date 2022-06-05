Ben Dunno, Warri

Dare devil armed men yesterday resumed hostilities in Warri and its environs in an early morning operation, leaving in its wake a mobile policeman killed and his AK 47 rifle carted away alongside an Okada rider who were both shot at close range.

The incident which was reported to have occured about 9;30am at Uti junction in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, saw passerby and residents of the area running helter skelter for cover.

Souces close to the scene of the incident disclosed that the Okada rider was conveying the mobile policeman on his motorcycle when they were suddenly shot dead by the gunmen.

A source claimed the unknown gunmen who had trailed after their target in a car before getting to the crime scene escaped with two police rifles after killing their victims.

The source said the deceased policeman was carrying two rifles, one for his colleague who was not at duty at the moment he left, while the other one belongs to him.

Tge criminals were reported to have shot indiscriminately into the air to scare away the residents while the drove away from the area.

As as the time of filing this report details of the identities of the victims was still unknown as the Delta state Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe said he was yet to get details on the incident.

