From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Izombe community in the Oguta council area of Imo state have lamented the willful invasion of the community which has led to the burning and looting of shops, as well as innocent persons sustaining both bullet and machete, cut injuries.

Recall that gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra/ Eastern Security Network in the early hours of Saturday had clashed with Operatives of the Imo state Police Command in Agwa community in Oguta.

The community accused the police of invading her community which had nothing to do with what had happened in the Agwa community.

Pauly Igbokwe, who decried the destruction of properties in the community, said that” Agwa where this incident happened is not close to Umuokwu Izombe village.

The Izombe villages that share boundaries with Agwa are Amakpuruedere and Amaudara both in Oboebor Autonomous Community. Umuokwu and Ugbele where the police operatives burnt some buildings and set two vehicles ablaze are in Aborshi and Umunwama autonomous Communities respectively.

Continuing, he added: ” In one of the buildings burnt is directly opposite the Holy Family Catholic Church, Izombe, where Mrs Anuli Nzeocha, a young widow of about 36 years of age was in the church attending combined Saturday Mass for CMO and CWO when she was informed that they have set her father’s building where her chemist shop was on fire. My question is: what role did she play in such a crime that took place in Agwa if really that was the reason?,” he queried.

“It was October last year that more than 150 buildings were completely burnt and destroyed in Umuokwu, Umuorji and Ndioko all in Aborshi Izombe by soldiers over a dispute they had with village boys.

“Nothing has been done on the colossal damage Innocent people suffered, and yet another attack is launched on the Izombe again,” he said.

Igbokwe said that they were still at the first Saturday combined Mass of Catholic Men Organisation and Catholic Women Organisation at Holy Family Catholic Church Izombe when they received calls on the attack.

He appealed to the state government to look into repeated incidents of mass destruction of innocent people’s houses in Izombe and put a stop to it.

Sampson, a victim, said at least ten persons sustained gun and machete cut injuries with seven vehicles burnt when combined team of Police, Army and Ebubeagu Security Operatives invaded Izombe community.

He said: ” The heavily armed team equally destroyed and set ablaze about four buildings and 18 fully stocked shops located in the commercial communities of Umuokwu and Ugbele Izombe on Saturday. I was inside the room when I started hearing gunshots and violent noise at the shops’ section of our compound.

“My wife even saw the heavily armed security operatives and they pointed guns at her and ordered her to get inside.

“When their noise became less, we came out, and noticed that the shops’ section of our house was destroyed with seven vehicles burnt in Ugbele village alone,” he said.

Similarly, Uka equally said that one Ethelbert Ozor, Simeon Onyekador, plus six others sustained gun and machete cuts injuries inflicted on them by the group in Ugbele.

They advised the government to thoroughly scrutinised intelligence gathered and track people suspected to be involved in a crime and pick them up rather than destroy innocent people’s houses.