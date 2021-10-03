From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

There was pandemonium in Nnewi, Anambra State Sunday afternoon when gunmen went on rampage in the industrial city.

Residents said the Nnewi office of the Directorate of State Security Service (DSS) was attacked.

The gunmen, according to eyewitnesses, drove from Owerri Road in four Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs), stopped at Emecourt Road Junction where they released some gunshots which made passersby to scamper for safety.

They later drove through Nkwo Triangle Roundabout and moved towards Nnobi Road.

Military armoured vehicle, according to the eyewitnesses later surfaced and drove round town passing through Emecourt Road. But there was no exchange of fire as the military and the gunmen did not meet as at the time of filing this report.

A passersby was reportedly hit by a stray bullet and rushed to a nearby hospital.

