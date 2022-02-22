Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Gunmen suspected assassins have slaughtered two night guards attached to the Total filling station around Delabo Junction, Ilisan Remo in Ikenne local government area of Ogun State.

The two night guards said to be Igbo but residents of the town were said to have been killed on Sunday night and their bodies discovered in the pool of their blood early morning of Monday.

Our Correspondent gathered that the assailants allegedly took nothing away from the filing station fuelling the suspicion that it might be a pure case of assassination.

The incident is said to have caused palpable fear in the town coming on the heels of reported Hausa clash with police on Friday.

The Hausa residents in the town had on Friday clashed with the police for refusing to hand over to them two armed robbery suspects who attempted to steal a motorcycle belonging to one of them, so that they could deal them fatal blow of jungle justice despite the police assuring that the robbery suspects would get the deserved treatment under the law.

The police however rebuffed the demand but the gathering had reportedly insisted to have their ways hurling stones and sticks at the police officers. The police were said to have been forced to fire shots into the air to disperse the rampaging Hausa youths.

Our correspondent further gathered that the police had to later call for reinforcement from other formations in the state to quell this crisis, while some leaders from Hausa and Yoruba communities promptly intervened to restore normalcy in the town.