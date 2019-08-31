Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

A middle aged man, Mr Sunday Olorunleke, has been allegedly hacked to death in Aba, on the outskirts of Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital city. Residents of the area are said to be in the grip of fear following the ghastly incident.

Daily Sun gathered that the deceased, a commercial tricycle (Okada) rider, was allegedly killed in his residence located in Aba area of the state capital.

The father of two was said to alone in his house when the men struck him.

Further findings showed that the murdered man’s wife and children had been out of Ado Ekiti since Wednesday, returning on Saturday morning to meet his corpse in a pool of blood inside his room.

A source who confirmed the killing said the incident was suspected to have happened between Friday night and Saturday morning, adding that the deceased was sighted in the neighborhood Thursday morning.

“The wife of the deceased put a call across to the some of the neighbors on Thursday when she could not reach her husband on phone and they informed her that they saw him that very day,” the source said.

“We were shocked after the wife arrived Saturday morning and met the door closed and sought the assistance of people to break the door where she found her husband’s corpse on the floor lying in pool of his own blood.”

Speaking with newsmen via telephone, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Ekiti State, Caleb Ikechukwu, confirmed the killing.

He revealed investigation had commenced in a bid to arrest the perpetrators, calling on the people to go about their normal lawful activities.

The police spokesman advised residents of the state to monitor strange faces and movements within their neighborhood and report to the police for immediate action.