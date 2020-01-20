Nigerian international, Michael Omoh, has joined Lasi Polithenica in the Romania Premier League for the remainder of the season.

The agent of the player, Benny Itorho, confirmed this on Sunday from his base in Italy.

The 28-year-old Omoh, joined from Mjällby AIF of Sweden, he played 11 times for the Swedish club this season and scored three goals before moving to Romania.

He played for Dalkurd FF in Sweden from 2011 to 2014 for 90 times and scored 28 times before moving to Östersunds FK in the 2015/2016 scoring six times in 34 appearances.

The winger cum midfielder also had a stint with Örebro SK from 2016 to 2019 where he played 76 times and scored 3 times before moving to Mjällby AIF.