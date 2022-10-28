From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

No fewer than 10 houses were razed down in Dan Jamfari community in Rogo Local Government Area of Kano State following an attack by yet to be identified persons.

News of the tragic attack came to the fore when the Kano State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), led by its executive secretary, Saleh Jili paid the community a sympathy visit.

Narrating their experience of the community, forty five year old Magaji Abdullahi and spokesperson of the victims explained that scores of people invaded their homes on that fateful night, under the pretext of looking for their stolen motorcycle.

He said that the marauders were all carrying dangerous weapons such as axes, sticks and cutlasses as they ransacked their homes.

He recalled that he survived by climbing a tree after he had refused to produce his son, whom they had accused of stealing their motorcycle.

He said that they returned the following night and set his house and some other nearby houses ablaze, adding they carted away food items, chickens, turkey, farming equipment.

“We are suspecting our neighbors from Gidan Hudu community for the attack, those arrested were set free on bail, we are appealing to the authorities to come to our rescue, “he stated.

District head of Rogo, Muhammad Maharazu Muhammad described the incident as unfortunate while stating that they had reported the attack to the authorities.

The Executive Secretary Kano State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), extended the sympathy of the state government to the victims while pledging that the security agencies would fish out the perpetrators and made them to face the law.

Jili reaffirmed government’s commitment to the protection of the lives and property of its citizens while charging the members of the community to live in peace. End.