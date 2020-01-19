Felix Ikem, Nsukka

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) office in Nsukka local government area of Enugu state has been set ablaze by unknown persons.

Sunday Sun gathered that the fire which took place early hours of Saturday burnt and damaged everything in the chairman’s office located at the total roundabout, University road, Nsukka.

Reacting to the incident Mr. Fabian Onah the PDP Chairman in Nsukka LGA told newsmen that he received a phone call on Saturday morning that the party house had been set ablaze.

“Someone called me in the morning that the party house has been gutted by fire, I immediately rushed to the party office and confirmed it to be the truth, and the target was my office as everything in the office were destroyed by the inferno. All the chairs, tables, documents, and other office equipment were destroyed,” he said

He said from what he was told the arsonists scaled the party fence, broke the window and throw in some substance suspected to be petrol in a polythene bag to the office and ignited it with fire.

“I wonder what is the intention of those behind the setting of my office on fire. other parts of the party officials are not torched as those behind the crime concentrated in my office where vital documents were,” he said.

The chairman said he had already reported the fire incident to Nsukka Police Station.

A senior police officer in Nsukka Divisional police station who pleaded anonymity confirmed the incident.

He said that policemen had visited the party office to see the extent of damage, adding that investigation is already ongoing.