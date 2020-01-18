Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) office in Nsukka local government of Enugu state has been set ablaze by unknown persons.

Our correspondent gathered that the fire incident which took place in the early hours of Saturday burnt and damaged everything in the chairman’s office located at Total roundabout, University Road, Nsukka.

Reacting to the incident Mr Fabian Onah, the PDP chairman in Nsukka LGA, told reporters in Nsukka on Saturday that he received a phone call Saturday morning that the party house had been set ablaze.

“Someone called me in the morning that the party house had been gutted by fire. I immediately rushed to the party office and confirmed it to be truth,” he said.

“The target was my office as everything in the office was destroyed by the inferno.

“All the chairs, tables, documents and other office equipment were destroyed.”

He said from what he was told the arsonists scaled the fence, broke the window and threw in some substance suspected to be petrol in a polythene bag into the office and ignited it with fire.

“I wonder what is the intention of those behind the setting of my office on fire?

“Other parts of the party office are not torched as those behind the crime concentrated on my office where vital documents were,” he said.

The chairman said he has already reported the fire incident to Nsukka Police Station.

A senior police officer in Nsukka divisional police station who pleaded anonymity confirmed the incident.

He said that policemen had visited the party office to see the extent of the damage, adding that investigation was already ongoing.