The unlimited potential of the beautiful game of soccer will be the subject of this week’s edition of African Voices ChangeMakers as two professional footballers take viewers through their journeys from being mere rookies to becoming giants in the game.

The Cable News Network (CNN) magazine programme sponsored by telecommunications giant, Globacom, will feature the duo of King Gyan, a Ghanaian midfielder, and Johanna Omolo, a Kenyan citizen who plays for a Turkish club side also as a defensive midfielder. Both will be guests on the 30-minute programme on Saturday at 9.30 a.m.

Omolo, 32, received his first call-up to the Kenyan national team in 2010 and made his debut for his country the following year. He represented the national team in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations scoring a goal against Tanzania. He currently plies his trade with BB Erzurumspor in Turkey.

His counterpart, Gyan, also 32, was trained at the Ghanaian soccer academy named Right to Dream after which he relocated to the United States of America to further hone his skills on the pitch. He joined Toronto FC of Canada in 2011, and he has also played for the Norwegian Premier League, the Swedish Halmstads BK, among other teams.

African Voices ChangeMakers will air on Saturday at 9.30 a.m. with repeats on Sunday at 4.30 a.m., 7.30a.m, 12.30 p.m., 7.30 p.m. and on Monday at 4.00 a.m. while a two-part 15-minute each repeat will be broadcast on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6.45 p.m.

