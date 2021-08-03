From Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman Senate Committee on Drugs and Narcotics and Senator representing Plateau Central, Sen. Hezekiah Ayuba Dimka has called on security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of killings in Riyom, Bassa, Barkin-Ladi, Jos South and Jos East Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

Dimka, in a press statement expressed displeasure over the attacks that led to destruction of lives, crops, farmlands and properties worth millions of naira.

He described the killing and maiming of lives as babaric and totally unaccounted, urging the security to unmask the attackers.

“Week after another, communities of Riyom, Barkin Ladi, Bassa, Jos South and Jos East local government areas have come under intense attacks. The pattern, has been the decimation of farmlands, killing and maiming as well as loss of lives in the most barbaric manner.

“I am aware that there have been apprehension concerning these incidents as there are untold hardship on the part of communities. The attack on Jebbu Miango on July 31 until morning of August 1, 2021 leaves much to be desired.

“From reports, over ten people were massacred, their homes and farmlands desecrated recklessly. These are attacks that should not be glossed over. It is time to get things sorted out by ensuring that the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice.

“Coming as they did, and disturbing as we have witnessed them, these are not isolated cases going by the pieces of information that are circulated before the attacks take place. It is expected the security should be on top of the situation.”

Sen. Dimka expressed grieved over the massive flood that ravaged some parts of Kanam Local Government Area that brought untold hardship to the people.