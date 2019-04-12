It promises a thrill of epic proportion, when two iconic footballers featuring in contrasting positions clash. This is the setting at the “Unmissable Match” holding in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on April 16.

Austin Jay Jay Okocha, a master dribbler would be leading an array of stars, who will attempt to break a defensive wall marshalled by former FC Barcelona central defender, Carles Puyol Saforcada, who is better known as Puyol.

He was a three-time winner of the UEFA Champions League trophy with FC Barcelona in 2006, 2009 and 2011. On the other hand, Okocha featured in three straight World Cup competitions for Nigeria in 1994, 1998 and 2002 and was one of the top 125 living footballers in the world named by the legendary Brazilian football icon, Pelé some years ago. Significantly, only five players from Africa made the list.

That is the setting when Nigeria’s Austin Jay Jay Okocha leads the ‘Shine Shine Bobo’ squad, depicting the Star Lager Beer, to face a Puyol “The Wall” -inspired team, tagged The Chairman Team.

The ‘Chairman Team’ depicts Heineken, the Chairman of International Premium Beers and official partner of UEFA and UEFA Champions League since 1994.