From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged universities in the country to give more attention to entrepreneurship trainings in order to produce graduates that would be job creators instead of job seekers.

Buhari said this in Nsukka yesterday during the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) 49th convocation ceremony for the conferment of masters degree, doctorate degree and award of honorary doctorate to four eminent Nigerians.

He said that universities had a vital role to play in finding solutions to the problem of unemployment in the country.

His words: “I challenged our universities to continue to emphasise more on entrepreneurship trainings so that graduates will be able to become job creators instead of perennial job seekers

“I have no doubt that universities have vital role to play in finding solutions to the problem of unemployment in the country.

“UNN being the first indigenous university in the country will always be an institution of historical importance.”

The president tasked experts in the Department of Conflict Resolution in higher institutions to use their wealth of knowledge to find lasting solutions to religion and tribal tension in the country.

“I know UNN and other institutions in the country offer courses on conflict resolution.

“Experts in this department should use their wealth of knowledge to find lasting solution to the problem of ethnic and religious tension in the country,” he advised.

The president disclosed that his administration was committed to addressing the needs of tertiary institutions by maintaining high budgetary allocation to Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TEDFUND).

“My administration is committed to addressing the needs of our tertiary institutions in the country.

“Staff of tertiary institutions in the country on their part should address problems of poor work ethic and the albatross of prolonged and recurrent industrial actions by staff,” he said.

Buhari who was represented on the occasion by the Minister of State for Education, Mr Emeka Nwajiuba, commended the Vice Chancellor of UNN, Prof Charles Igwe, for numerous successes recorded since he assumed office as the VC of the university.

“I commend the VC and management for numerous successes recorded by UNN and urged them to keep it up.

“I congratulate the graduates of UNN in this convocation and wish them the best in future, as well as invite them to join other compatriots in the task of nation building, “ the president said.

Also, the Minister of Transportation, Chibike Amaechi, who delivered the convocation lecture entitled: “Inequality and Dignity of Man,” said:

“The that UNN founding fathers established the university to ensure dignity and equality of Nigerians being the first indigenous university in the country.

“Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, the first president of Nigeria and founding father of UNN, is not only nationalist who believed in equality, but restoring the dignity of man.

“I commend UNN for continuing to uphold the ideals and dreams of its founding fathers.”

Amaechi said the poverty and inequality in the country was not the handiwork of the Buhari administration, but was inherited from his predecessor.

“The present administration has done both infrastructural development and empowerment of citizens through its various programmes.

“It’s on record that Buhari administration since inception in 2015 has lifted over 10 million citizens out of poverty, as well as fighting of corruption in order to restore the dignity of the country’s economy,” he said.

In his welcome address, the vice chancellor announced that a total of 3,497 were awarded with postgraduate degree and diploma.

“I am happy to announce that 3,497 postgraduate degree and diploma of the university were awarded at the 49th Convocation.

“This comprises 859 doctorate degrees, 2,385 masters degrees and 253 postgraduate diplomas,” he said

Also in his address, the Chancellor of the University, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, challenged the graduands and awardees to rise and contribute to the development of society and humanity.

Those conferred with honorary doctorate degrees are: the Managing Director, Future Concerns, Mr Anthony Uzoma Oguike, an engineer and the Chairman and CEO of Oriental Energy (Doctor of Business Administration).

Mrs Nnenna MaryAnn Obiejesie, the group executive director of Obijackson Group of Companies (Doctor of Business Administration).

Jacob Olupona, a professor of African and African American Studies at Harvard University (Doctor of Letters).