Felix Ikem, Nsukka and Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) Alumni Association has reelected Mr Ben Okoronkwo as the National President of the Association for the next two years.

Sunday Sun gathered that delegates that voted during the election that took place on Saturday at Margaret Ekpo Convocation Arena UNN were from UNN alumni branches from over 26 states across the country.

Announcing the result the returning officer, Alhaji Abdullahi Yunusa, External Council Member of UNN Governing Council, the number of accredited delegates were 141.

Yunusa said that Mr Ben Okoronkwo scored 141 to emerge as National President to serve for another two years.

‘On the power conferred on me by UNN Governing Council as the returning officer of this election, I hereby declare Okoronkwo as the president-elect of UNN Alumni association election 2020.

‘I commend all delegates for conducting themselves in a peaceful and orderly manner that made the election to be free and fair,’ he said.

Other officers elected include Mr Chris Nwokocha, National Secretary, Mrs Adora Ogbu, National Treasurer and Prof Anelem Onyimonyi South East Zonal Vice-president among others.

Sunday Sun also gathered that all the elected officers were elected unopposed but delegates voted to fulfil the constitution of the association.

In his acceptance speech, Okoronkwo thanked the delegates for the confidence they have in him and for their massive votes.

‘I am humbled and overwhelmed in the confidence reposed on me which you have demonstrated in voting for me.

‘I commend the governing council of UNN for observing this alumni election to ensure its free and fair,’ he said.

Okoronkwo pledged to carry everybody along as well as ensure that members would continue to contribute towards the development of UNN.

In an interview with newsmen shortly after the election, Rev Charles Ibezie, Deputy Registrar in charge of Council affairs who was one of the observers sent by UNN governing Council to observe the election described the election as credible, free and fair.

‘The council sent me to come and observe the election and report back to them.

‘I observe the election from accredition, voting, counting of votes and announcement of the results, the entire process is free and fair.

‘I commend delegates across the country for conducting themselves in peaceful and orderly election,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Matthew Obayi, the Director Legal Services and member of governing council of the institution sworn in the 14 elected officers into office.