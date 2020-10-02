The University of Nigeria Alumni Association (UNAA) has elected new executives to run the affairs of the association for the next two years.

At a convention conducted virtually on September 26, in compliance with international protocols guiding the gradual lifting of lockdown occasioned by the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, Mrs. Linda Agua-Onyekwelu, an accomplished businesswoman, emerged as national president of the association.

A notable entrepreneur in the agro-allied industry, Agua-Onyekwelu is a recipient of the highest Award of the Alumni Association, Alumnus of High Achievement (ALOHA).

She was the Deputy National President in the last National Executive Council (NEC) and also served the Association as President of the Ota Branch, Ex-Officio member and zonal vice president of the South West zone.

A statement by the association indicates that “she had previously headed several committees meritoriously and consistently supported the association in all ramifications.”

Other members elected at the convention are Okonkwo Douglas – deputy national president, Anthony Chukwu – national secretary, Chimaobi Nwabuko – assistant national secretary, Dim Emeka Obasi – financial secretary and Tonia Uzor – treasurer.

Also elected ex-offio members are Emeka Nwanevu, Dr. Lady Nwaomiko Udo-Nwokocha and Elder George Akintola.

Other elected national officers are Dr. Christy Obi-Keguna – zonal vice president, South East, Princess Ngozi Dabrinze – zonal vice president, South South, Comrade Kunle Afolabi – zonal vice president, South West, Dr. Patricia Ekennia – zonal vice president, North East, Ichie George Nwolisa – zonal vice president, North West and Dr. Chuks Onah – zonal vice president, North Central.

The association also elected Louis Alozie as its legal adviser, Uche Obasi – national auditor and Emeka Nwuzor, as publicity secretary.