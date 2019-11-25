Jude Chinedu, Enugu and Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has dropped the topic of the proposed international conference on witchcraft by the Prof. B.I.C Ijomah Centre for Policy Studies and Research following wild protests.

The centre had earlier proposed to discuss ‘Witchcraft: Meaning, Factors and Practices’ scheduled to hold between November 26 and November 27.

It had drawn negative reactions from members of the public, especially church leaders.

Following agitations, protests and media campaign against the conference, the institution decided to drop the topic for the conference.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer, Okwun Omeaku, said the institution has dropped the initial topic of the conference, maintaining that the conference still holds.

The statement read: “This is to inform the University Community in particular, and the General public, that the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Charles Igwe has directed that the topic for the Interdisciplinary and International Seminar by the B.I.C. Ijeoma Center for Research scheduled for the 26th November be instantly dropped forthwith.

“This is in response to the yearnings of the public that have erroneously misconstrued the ideas behind the choice of the topic, and a true demonstration of a Management with a listening ear. Other aspects of the programme will run its full course.”

The organisers of the conference had earlier cleared the air that it was neither a gathering of witches and wizards nor a forum to propagate witchcraft, but for intellectual and academic inquiry.

Bishop Goddy Okafor, chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) South-East zone, last week while warning UNN against going ahead with the planned conference, called for a one-day prayer by all Christians in the zone to avert the conference.

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) also said the conference would attract disaster to Enugu State.

A statement by the PFN chairman in the state, Bishop Godwin Madu, said Christians would not sit by and watch some people hand the state over to witches.

The Christian body said it would stop at nothing to frustrate the event.