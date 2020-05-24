Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Chief Imam of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka Central Mosque, Sheikh Adam Idoko, has urged Muslims all over the world to use the Eid al-Fitr celebration to pray for mercy and an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Imam Idoko, who is also the Vice-President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), told the reporters in Nsukka on Sunday that all power belongs to God who created heaven and earth.

‘If the whole world will unite and pray to God in spirit and in truth, the coronavirus pandemic will come to an abrupt end.

‘God rescued humanity from many deadly virus and diseases in the past, He can do it again if all countries of the world will humble themselves and seek the face of God,’ the Imam said.

He congratulated Muslims for the successful completion of Ramadan fast and urged them to see the stay-at-home lockdown for this year Eid al-Fitr prayer as a sacrifice to curb the spread of the deadly virus which has killed hundreds of thousands worldwide.

‘As I have already told you, the NSCIA directed that this year’s Eid prayer should be observed at home with our family members because of coronavirus pandemic.

‘This is in compliance with the Federal Government’s lockdown directive that closed mosques and churches as well as banned social gatherings across the country.

‘Coronavirus pandemic is not only in Nigeria but all over the world. All the mosques in Mecca in Saudi Arabia, the headquarters of Islam, have remained closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Ensure you always wash your hands regularly, wear your face mask, maintain social distance and other instructions by the government to curb the spread of the deadly virus,’ he advised.

Imam Idoko, who is also the Jama’atu Nasril Islam in Enugu State, commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment, as well as measures put in place since the index case of coronavirus was recorded in Nigeria, to ensure the protection of citizens.

‘Mr President has shown dedication and serious commitment to control the spread of the deadly virus since the coronavirus index case was recorded in the country on February 27.

‘Government has shared food items and other palliatives worth billions of naira to vulnerable people across the country to cushion the effect of the lockdown caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

‘I also commend Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for complimenting the efforts of Federal Government in controlling the spread of the deadly virus.

‘To win this war against COVID-19, the enemy of humanity, all hands must be on deck.

‘I wish all Muslims in Nigeria and all over the world happy Eid al-Fitr celebration,’ Idoko said