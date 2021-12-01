From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) has for the second time successfully conducted a biometric Students’ Union Government (SUG) election at the institution.

The university had in February last year conducted the first biometric election for the students’ leadership which all the contestants, staff and students adjudged to be transparent, free and fair.

Prof Charles Igwe, the Vice Chancellor of the university, who monitored the election with other top management officials of the university told Daily Sun on Tuesday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Library venue of the election, that the election was credible, free and fair, adding that his administration had approved the electronic voting method to promote transparency and to eliminate rigging and election violence in the institution.

‘I commend candidates, their supporters and entire students for conducting themselves in an orderly manner that made the election free and fair,’ the vice chancellor stated.

‘I have no doubt that candidates will accept the results of the election in good faith since the process was peaceful, credible, free and fair,’ he said.

The VC commended the department of Students affairs for measures put in place to ensure that the election is violent-free, free and fair.

‘I commend Prof Godwin Omeje, Dean Students Affairs Department, Dr Christian Ezeibe, the Associate Dean and all others who contributed in one way or the other to make the election a success.

‘UNN under my watch will continue to make students’ welfare a priority, and part of it was the approval of the electronic voting method for SUG election by my administration to ensure transparency,’ he said.

Explaining the process of the biometric voting to newsmen, Ezeibe, the Associate Dean of Students Affairs Department said that students had to be accredited biometrically after which they log into a designated computer where names of the candidates appeared and they would vote according to their wish and log off after voting.

‘This electronic method is very simple and devoid of electoral malpractices and crisis usually associated with the manual process of SUG election.

‘All the candidates have their accredited agents who are monitoring and observing the voting process,” he said.

The SUG election which started around 11 pm on Tuesday last till late in the evening had Odo Abuchi Michael from Public Administration and Local Government department elected as president with 4884 votes, he defeated three others with Arthur Joshua from Electronic Engineering who scored 2334 votes as his closest opponent.

Other elected officials are; Kenneth Victory Chioma, from Mathematics department – Vice President, Chibueze Santos, from Social Science Education department – Secretary General, Eze Festus, From Zoology – Financial Secretary, Ede Charity Ijeoma, from Biochemistry department – Treasurer, among others.

In a chat with Abuchi, the UNN SUG president-elect, he applauded the school authority for introducing and sustaining the biometric election process describing it as “simply the best.”

Abuchi, who thanked the university students for electing him president of SUG, assured that he would work closely with the Dean of Student Affairs Department as well as the university management to ensure that the interest and welfare of UNN students are well protected.

