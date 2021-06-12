From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The University of Nigeria (UNN) has rewarded four eminent Nigerians with Honorary Doctorate Degrees for their outstanding contributions to the development of Nigerian society.

The Doctorate Degrees (Honoris Causa) were awarded at the peak of the institution’s 49th Convocation on Saturday.

Those honoured included: the Managing Director, Future Concerns, Mr Anthony Uzoma Oguike, an Engineer and the Chairman and CEO of Oriental Energy, Alhaji Mohammed Indimi; the Group Executive Director of Obijackson Group of Companies, Nnenna MaryAnn Obiejesie and Professor Jacob Olupona, a Professor of African and African American Studies at Harvard University.

“It is worthy of note that Mrs Nnenna Obiejesi, Anthony Oguike and Professor Jacob Olupona are alumni of the University of Nigeria” Professor Charles Igwe, Vice-Chancellor of the UNN said in his address.

One of the awardees, Anthony Uzoma Oguike, Sunday Sun gathered

had demonstrated his passion for national development by empowering the youth through mentorship and business support.

Oguike had held several seminars and leadership summits for students of the University of Nigeria where he used the story of his trailblazing in business, through the Future Concerns Group, to inspire the youth for greatness.

He had equally made serial donations to the University of Nigeria to make teaching and learning easy for students and staff.

He had built modern restrooms to serve the students, donated solar panel to power a section of the Faculty of Engineering and donated project vehicle to enhance students’ field trip experience.

“I am grateful to Oguike who has built and furnished a two-story building to serve as the office building for our new Department of Biomedical Engineering,” the VC added in his address.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after he was awarded Doctor of Business Administration (Honoris Causa), Oguike thanked the University of Nigeria for the honour and equally appreciated his family, staff and friends for their support.

“I am aware and humbled in your strong message here that ordinary people can do extraordinary things by striving, by thinking, planning and working the right way,” he said.

He said that he considered the Doctorate Degree very significant because “it is an example of what it means to be a UNN man”.

Oguike urged the youths and graduands of the University of Nigeria to embrace hard work and excellence as a habit and pursue the virtues in their daily endeavours.

The Future Concerns Group boss added that the honour was a call for him to do more for national development.