Experts rose from the fourth biennial African Nano Conference and Workshop, which held recently at University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), with a position that “Nanotechnology can indeed address all the critical problems, which developing nations face currently.”

The conference, whose theme was “Nanotechnology: A Springboard for National Development,” in its seventh year, was organised by the Nano Research Group of the UNN, in collaboration with an oil firm, Oilserv Limited.

It was a gathering of the academia, scientists and giants in the field of nanotechnology to discuss the future of innovation for mankind.

The event, which kicked off with a courtesy call on the chief host and vice-chancellor of UNN, Prof. Charles Igwe, was led by the special guest of honour, Her Excellency, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, wife of the governor of Ondo State. In the entourage was the Minister of Science and Technology, represented by Prof. E.J. Bala, head of Nigeria Energy Commission. Also in attendance was Dr. Emeka Okwuosa, chairman/GCEO of Oilserv Ltd, represented by Engr. Chuka Eze; managing director of Frazimex Engineering, Prof. Joy Osuji; chairman of the Nano Research Group, Prof. Fabian Ezema; and the chairman on the occasion Arc. (Dr) Edward Nkwegu, among others.

In his remarks, Okwuosa, who said, “The theme cannot be more suitable in the light of emerging global technological trends,” envisaged that “research and development in Nanotechnology would play a leading role in putting Nigeria on the global map of scientific and technological achievements.”

Bringing the audience up to speed, he explained that “Nanotechnology is basically a manipulation of matter at an atomic, molecular and supra-molecular level,” adding that “it is any technology that comprises constituents smaller than 100 nanometers.”

He received applause for his role and consistent support and funding of the Nano Research Group over the past seven years.

The first day of the event witnessed the presentation of different papers from many academics, virtually and physically.

Some of the presenters were Prof. Wole Soboyejo, senior vice-president and provost, WPI, USA; Professors Emmanuel Iwuoha, University of Western Cape, Cape Town, South Africa; Clara Santoto, Ecole Polytechnic de Montreal, Canada; Kenneth Ozoemena, University of Witwatersand (Wits) South Africa; M.A. Mazza, University of South Africa, Jonathan Brame and the US Army among others.

The presenters explored how nanotechnology can be applied to various areas of life: medicine, agriculture, environment and electricity generation among others.

Prof. Osuji and Prof. Fabian Ezema, collectively attributed the sustenance of the important research group to the untiring efforts of Engr. Okwuosa and his firm.

Prof. Osuji said if other Nigerian entrepreneurs could emulate the contribution of Oilserv to research; the country in no distant time would achieve global parity with other leading countries.

On day two of the conference, participants broke into plenary with presentations from another array of brilliant academics namely Prof. O.A. Arotiba, Prof M. V Reddy, Prof. Justus Ndukaife, Prof. Olugbenga Oladepo Dare, Prof. Ishaq Ahmed, Prof. Hendry Elim, Prof. Chibueze Amanchukwu, Prof. Emeka Oguzie, Prof. Iheanyi Ochonogor, Dr. Kingsley Obodo, and many more.

While on day three, the participants moved to the ICT Centre of the university where many more academics, research scientists and lecturers presented virtually from all over the world.

Other days saw the participants breaking into technical/parallel sessions to dissect the papers presented and document findings for future application as a springboard for national development.

The event then rounded off on a positive and optimistic note, with calls on the private sector investors and governments at all levels to take more than a passing interest, as the future depends on nanotechnology.

Specifically, Okwuoda stressed that “Nanotechnology holds huge potential in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19,” recalling that “studies by various researchers and professionals have revealed that Nanotechnology could help the fight against COVID-19 through different approaches, such as avoiding viral contamination,” among other initiatives. He added that “research over the past decade has shown that nanotechnology can be harnessed to handle some of the gravest developmental problems confronting the developing/emerging world.”

