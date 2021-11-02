From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) has debunked claims on social media that it has suspended one of its students who was captured twerking half-clad in a viral video.

Last week, a video of a female student of the university dancing with her bare bottom, to win money in a dancing competition held in the school, had gone viral on social media, attracting mixed reactions from the general public.

Some online media sites had claimed that the university had suspended the female student over the viral video.

However, in a press statement on Tuesday, signed by Chief Okwun Omeaku, the Public Relations Officer of UNN, the university said it has neither suspended the student nor pronounced any punishment on account of the incident.

Although the statement did not reveal the identity of the student, it said that she is a first-year student of the Department of Medical Laboratory Science. It added that the school authority has set up a panel to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to the press statement, ‘the attention of management of the University of Nigeria has been drawn to comments and reactions trailing a trending video published on social media. The video involved our student who twerked half-clad in front of Akpabio Hostel in a bid to win a dance contest.

‘Preliminary findings revealed that she is a first-year student in our Department of Medical Laboratory Science.

‘For the records, the University of Nigeria does not condone acts of indecency and other morally reprehensible behaviour from our students.

‘Our degrees and certificates are awarded only to those who have been found worthy in character and in learning.

‘Against the backdrop of mixed reactions on the video, it is important to clarify that the University has neither suspended the student nor pronounced any punishment on account of the incident,’ the statement said.

The statement added that ‘management has set up a panel to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. Further action will be guided by the report of the panel.

‘We urge the general public to disregard reports that the student has been suspended. The public should also ignore any comment suggesting a pre-determined punishment for the student.’

