From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The social media have been awash with a video clip recorded by a lady on the condition of Nkurumah Hall, one of the oldest hostels in the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

The nocturnal video created the impression that students of the premier university live in a neglected squalid environment. But findings by newsmen who went round the university at the weekend suggested otherwise.

Sunday Sun investigation into the hostels situation in the Nsukka campus of the university revealed that there are 17 halls of residence with a total bed space of 7,129.

One of the halls, Odili, with 511 bed spaces, is dedicated to postgraduate students, while the remaining 16 halls are for undergraduate students. Male students occupy two halls, Alvan Ikoku and Eni-Njoku, while female students are quartered in the remaining 14 halls.

“Allocations of the bed spaces are on the basis of first-come-first- served. Special consideration is given to first and final year students,” Prof Edwin Omeje, dean of Student Affairs, said.

The dean said that the university that was founded in 1960, the hostels, therefore, have seen age, arguing that the hostels are not as bad as they were portrayed in the social media.

According to the dean, “most of the hostels have been renovated and are in good condition. The renovated halls include: Ajanwachukwu, Akintola, Awolowo, Balewa, Bello, E-block, Eyoita, Isa-Kaita, Mary Slessor and Presidential. Okeke hall was rebuilt after a fire incident in 2016 while the toilet ends of Okpara Hostel were modernized during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.

“Mbanefo hostel, the biggest of them all, is currently undergoing renovation, while the university administration is considering viable and fair model for quick renovation of Nkrumah, Alvan and Eni-Njoku hostels.

“Renovating the hostels are capital intensive; we are taking it one at a time. But I can assure you that the current university management is doing its best to make them better.”

Speaking further, Omeje said that male and female undergraduates who live in the hostels pay accommodation fees of N12,000 and N15,000 respectively, postgraduate students pay N30,000 per session, pointing out that the university spends more in running the hostels than it generates.

“If 100 percent of the rooms are paid for, the university generates about N98,240 000, but we spend about N457 503 575 in running the hostels per session.

“The expenses include costs of providing electricity, water, Internet services, security, sewage maintenance, repairs and cleaning.

“Any attempt to increase the hostel fees could lead to students’ unrest and damage of existing infrastructure,” he said.

He added that UNN has students’ population of over 40,000 with an annual intake of about 10,000, stressing that available hostels could barely accommodate one third of the students.

Meanwhile, the current administration of the University led by Professor Charles Igwe, the vice chancellor, has made concrete efforts to increase students’ accommodation. Two years ago, the university management entered into an agreement with Viagem Property Ltd to construct hostel blocks with over 12,000 bed spaces under BOT arrangement. The project has greatly advanced. Three of the blocks are expected to be commissioned by first quarter of 2022.

“We are addressing the challenge of students’ accommodation holistically,” the VC said, stressing that he was committed to improving the condition of existing hostels and building new ones.

“Arrangement has equally been concluded to concession the reconstruction of Zik’s Flats. The project is expected to provide additional 6,000 bed spaces for students’ accommodation,” Igwe added.

He also said that he was open to receiving interventions and support from alumni, organizations and individuals for the renovation of the hostels and other critical infrastructure in the university.