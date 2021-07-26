By Cosmas Omegoh

The 4th biennial Oilserv African Nano Conference and Workshop has held at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka between July19 and 24, 2021 with the theme: “Nanotechnology: A springboard for national development.”

The conference which entered its 7th year was organised by Nano Research Group of the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) in collaboration with Oilserv Limited. The conference kicked off with a courtesy call on the chief host and Vice Chancellor of UNN, Prof. Charles Igwe.

The team to the vice chancellor’s office was led by the special guest of honour, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, wife of Ondo governor; Minister of Science and Technology represented by Prof. E.J Bala, head of Nigeria Energy Commission; Dr. Emeka Okwuosa, Chairman/CEO of Oilserv represented by Chuka Eze, MD Frazimex Engineering; Prof. Joy Osuji; chairman of the Nano Research Group, Prof. Fabian Ezema, LOC chairman; chairman of the occasion, Edward Nkwegu among other academics and scientists.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.