From Magnus Eze, Enugu

All is set for the three-day international engineering conference on sustainable development at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

The conference is sponsored by the Royal Academic of Engineering, United Kingdom and its affiliate, ESUT – HEPSSA project and is the first of its kind in the country.

Coordinator of the programme, Prof. Paul Nnamchi, said the event which begins tomorrow, “offers opportunity for local entrepreneurs, farmers, SME’s, lecturers, staff, students and communities to meet experts and develop new continental collaborations from universities and industries on the fundamentals, applications and products from various fields such as: sustainable energy, sustainable cities, engineering innovations, clean technology/production, sustainable materials and engineering, mechatronics, renewable energy systems, among others, for the betterment of our communities.”

The don said humanity was still faced with unprecedented challenges from a population growing to 10 billion by 2050, and accelerating degradation of the planet and its resources.

He added that though exponential technological changes were making the world smarter, faster and more connected, it was not without unanticipated consequences.

“The conference will identify and showcase the steps already taken by industry, educators and policymakers to support inclusive and sustainable development in Nigeria. It will challenge the attendees and entire engineering community to do more to surmount the challenges of tomorrow.”