From Magnus Eze, Enugu

No fewer than 200 participants from across the country including exhibitors featured in the maiden edition of Oracus Digital Agency tech exhibition and challenge (OTECH), aimed at discovering the smartest innovations in science and technology.

The event which took place at the Princess Alexandra Auditorium, University of Nigeria, Nsukka was strategically organized by Nigerian-based tech firm with the keen intent of identifying tech visionaries, encouraging out-of-the box thinking and supporting tech projects in hardware, software, blockchain technology, machine learning and cryptocurrency.

Exhibitor with the most mind-blowing innovation went home with cash prize of N1million, while others got various prizes.

Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Henry Ezeanyim said “amongst the trending challenges innovators face is inability to fund their ideas, OTECH not only unites the Nigerian tech community but also gives grant/funding for their startup incubator.”

He thanked participants for making the event a resounding success, noting that the vast diversity and expansion of digital technology was changing the world and the OTECH has been floated as the firm’s annual tech event and cooperate social responsibility which would help spot and fund innovations as an international shaper of Africa’s digital future.

Some speakers at the event were Austin Chiadika of nairacheck.com, serial digital entrepreneur; Nzeako Kosi and the Managing Director of Volt Enterprises, Assi-Blankson Joel.

For the software category, one of the winners, Okwuzu Jude created a facial authentication software that can be used in place of the biometrics. He also demonstrated amazing ways the software can help reduce crimes, increase safety/security and reducing unnecessary human interaction and labour.

Winner of the hardware category, Onyishi Dennis, described his project as “The future of farming technology”.

The young and amazing innovator developed a Computer Numerical Control (CNC) from scratch; which automates the control of machine tools like drilling, cutting and mining on metal, wood and ceramic without manually controlling the machine operation.

