From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, former president and Chief Executive Officer of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc, (TRANSCORP), has said that Igbo are the brains behind Nigeria and Africa development.

Ozigbo said this recently in Nsukka during the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, (UNN) maiden ‘Igbokacha’ lecture series organized by the institution’s Department of Archaeology and Tourism with the theme: “Igbology and Zeitgeist of Akonauche in the 21st century Africa”

He said that Nigeria and Africa are where they are today because of an Igbo man ingenuity in positions of pride in our country and the continents, stressing that it is time for Igbo man to change the narrative of black man in the world using ‘akunauche’ (wisdom and tact).

“I am one of those who are fascinated by the ingenuity of an Igbo man, with the believe that Nigeria and Africa are where they are today because the Igbos harbour the rightful place of pride where their ingenuity can be brought to bear.

“It is time for us to change the narrative of black man in the world, and it has to start with Igbo man because God gave us ‘akonauche’ which helps us to thrive, survive and stand out anywhere we found ourselves in the world,” he said.

Speaking further, Ozigbo, who was the chairman of the occasion said “I am an ardent believer of philosophy and culture of continuous improvement and the change for better.

“A black man must do enough to change the history, and if that must be change, Nigeria is the place where it is going to start because Nigeria is the most populous black nation in the world.

“Again, if that must change in Nigeria then the Igbo man must realise it fullest potential because it is indeed possible that God created Igbo man for this purpose,” he said.

Chief Jude Eze, the Igwe-elect of Ugwunaagbo proposed autonomous community in Nsukka local government area of Enugu state who presented a paper titled “The Cosmology of Cola Nut (Oji-Igbo).

He said that cola nut is a fundamental part of the Igbo culture and tradition and it is the heart of Igbo cosmology and they remain inseparable.

“The Igbo nation verinet kola nuts more than every other nation in Africa, they do not see kola nut as just an edible nut, but an object of ritual, might and traditional engagement,” he said.

Apostle Nnamdi Mbaigwe, the guest lecturer while presenting a paper on the topic/theme of the event said that Igbo nationalism that started immediately after the Nigerian civil war in 1970 was dominated by the conservative bourgeoise and favoured the ‘akunauche’ through which they seek increased participation of the Igbos in mainstream Nigeria politics.

He said that ‘akunauche’ is founded on the application of wisdom, common sense, sound judgement and restraint in dealing with all issues and situations to achieve desired results.

“Igbology is the spirit of people that abhors injustice, failure of all types, subjugation and marginalisation of any form, authoritarianism and discrimination of all types, for sovereignty of a geographical location called south east Nigeria.

“Even if an Igbo man were to be president of Nigeria and the Igbos feel choked and victimized, the spirit will not allow them to keep quiet. This is the spirit of resilience, the spirit of all things are possible, the spirit of never-say-die, the spirit of survival against all odd, the spirit of creativity and industry, the spirit of fairness and the spirit of tolerance and excellence,” he said.

The Managing Director of Tropical Gates Ltd, however, said that he preferred to recommend the Igbologisation of Africa with ‘akunauche’ concepts to remodel the individual and group ideologies of Africa for better opportunities in the 21st century.

“Igbology would help Africa to overcome the impacts of centuries of slavery and colonization. Instead of the Igbos limiting themselves to the geographical location called south East Nigeria, they should push for adoption of the Igbology spirit in the entire country and this will lead to a total development and advancements of the nation.”

Earlier in his welcome address, Dr. Emeka Okonkwo, the head of department, Archaeology and Tourism UNN said that the lecture series was born out of need to have an indepth understanding of the Igbo people and their culture while reflecting on the important role they have played in Nigeria’s national development.

According to him “Igbokacha which translates to be the Igbo tribe being the greatest among other tribes in Nigeria sees the Igbo people as one of the most industrious people in the world.

“The igbos are endowed with a special kind of wisdom (Akonauche), a creative intelligence that has enabled them to do exploit in every sphere of life and sector of the economy,” he said.

The HOD who said that the department has been making efforts to ensure the promotion and sustainment of Igbo culture through her museum, however, regretted that;

“the museum is presently bedevilled by several challenges on infrastructural facilities which we hope will be addressed through the proceeds from this lecture series. The museum will require about 26 million naira to give the exhibition gallery a free slaves including purchase of chemical for conservation and maintenance of cultural objects in the museum.”

Earlier in a remark, Prof Charles Igwe, the Vice Chancellor of the University who was represented by the deputy vice chancellor administration, Prof Patrick Okpoko commends the HOD and the department for bringing people from far and near to grace this occasion.

He noted that “Igbokacha does not mean competition with any other person, but it means that Igbos are independent and are always prepared to face any challenge to survive.”

