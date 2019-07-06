Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Candidates from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), have clinched three out of eight available Post Doctoral Fellowship (PDF) slots in the inaugural cohort for the African Futures Leadership Program sponsored by the Alliance for African Partnership (AAP), an initiative of the Michigan State University.

According to AAP’s focal person for the University of Nigeria, Prof (Mrs) Anthonia Achike, the three successful Early Career Fellows would spend one year at the Michigan State University (MSU) for their Post-Doctoral Fellowship with all expenses paid by the AAP.

Briefing newsmen yesterday in Nsukka, Prof Achike said that the candidates who were selected out of eight applicants from the University of Nigeria and a total of 19 applicants from different African universities, are members of the AAP consortium. Achike, who attracted the partnership to the University of Nigeria, said other candidates from other African universities won the remaining five slots of the fellowship opportunity.

“Mentors and early career researchers were selected based on how their work aligned with AAP’s six priority areas: Agri-food systems, water, energy, and environment, youth empowerment, education, culture, and health and nutrition”, a release by Justin Rabineau, AAP’s Communication Officer, said.

Rabineau said that faculty members from the University of Nigeria and the Michigan State University (MSU) would jointly supervise the successful candidates.