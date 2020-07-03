Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Elated by her outstanding performance some lectures in University of Nigeria Nsukka have applauded Prof Florence Orabueze the Director, institute of African studies for sponsoring the publication of multi-disciplinary journal in honour of her mother who loved education.

Prof. Orabueze is the founder of Grace Uzoma Okonkwo Foundation; a foundation she instituted for her late mother who died in 1983 as a philanthropist and one who loved education.

The foundation holds annual lecture in her honour as well as assist indigent students in their education at various levels.

The lecturers in their separate remarks made the commendation Friday in Nsukka during the unveiling of journal called “Ogbazuluobodo: University of Nigeria journal of Multi-disciplinary Studies”

In his reaction, Prof. Lazarus Ogenyi the Local Organizing Chairman of the Foundation said that Prof Orabueze is like a shooting star who always shows and distinguishes herself among others.

According to him, “Orabueze had through the foundation she instituted in honour of her late mother mentored many young people in various walks of life, trained and rescued many against social vices.

“Her track records in UNN Book Shop and the University Press where she was director speaks volume of her benevolent and mentorship to upcoming scholars,” he said.

Ogenyi however, appealed to well meaning Nigerians to always be a helping hand to other in any capacity they found themselves adding that such gesture is like one who plants his seed in liver bank.

Also in a remark, Mr. Vitalis Nwashindu, a lecturer at the department of History and International Studies UNN, said that the Journal offered him the opportunity to publish his academic work for the first time without charges.

“I was surprised when I submitted my work and it was accepted for publication without any monetary demand, surely the spirit of Grace Okonkwu must be happy how Prof Orabueze is impacting lives positively and building new society through the foundation,” he said

In a remark while unveiling the Vol 1.No1 and Vol.1No 2 of the journal, Orabueze said she sponsored and published the journal to honour her late mother as well as to give back to the society.

“What I want to tell you is that I did not collect even N1 from anybody that contributed write-up to the journal.

“Not only that I did not collect money from them I also give everybody that contributed article to the journal a copy of the journal free of charge.

” My main objective is to encourage and show good mentorship to young lecturers, she said.

The founder of Grace Uzoma Okonkwo she would continue to use what she had to serve humanity.

“I believe that your good work will speak for you either when you are alive or dead.

“that is why everybody that comes close to me, my advice to him or her is to work hard, fear God and live a good life he or she will be remembered for, “she said.

The director disclosed that Sen Ibrahim Shekarau former Governor of Kano State was among notable Nigerians that contributed interesting articles to the journal.